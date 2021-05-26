Trump's Attys Insist House Committee's Doc Subpoena Invalid

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A House panel's subpoena for former President Donald Trump's personal and business financial records still presents separation-of-powers issues and should be deemed invalid, attorneys for Trump told a D.C. federal court. The subpoena issued to Mazars USA LLP by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform still presents a potential imbalance between the executive and legislative branch despite Trump's being out of office, according to the Tuesday filing. Furthermore, the House panel's need to review Trump's financial records is now reduced considering that the committee wanted his specific records "to confirm what it already claims to know about him" and determine whether...

