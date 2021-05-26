Startup Says Digital Health Co. Lied About Acquisition

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Silicon Valley-based medication management startup has launched Illinois state fraud claims against digital health company UpHealth Services Inc., claiming the company "destroyed" the startup by lying about its intention to acquire the business in a deal potentially worth $18 million. PillDrill Inc. claimed Monday that UpHealth and chief executive Chirinjeev Kathuria fraudulently led the medical technology startup to believe for a year that it would be a uniquely significant part of a "rollup" transaction UpHealth anticipated completing in December by merging with a special purpose acquisition company to go public. PillDrill passed on other merger and acquisition opportunities because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS