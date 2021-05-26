Boston Top Cop Can Keep Job While Appealing

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A day after ruling that Boston's embattled police commissioner cannot turn to the courts to prevent the acting mayor from firing him, a judge said the top cop can hold onto his job a bit longer while appealing her decision to a single justice of the state Appeals Court. The court granted the stay to Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White after he told the judge that without it, he's likely to quickly be fired without what he called a "constitutionally mandated trial-like, name-clearing hearing." "His reputation will be permanently ruined, making it impossible for him to pursue employment in his profession,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS