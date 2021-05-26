Senate Votes For Greater Oversight Of China Deal's IP Chapter

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate approved legislation late Tuesday that would require the Biden administration to report on China's compliance with the intellectual property provisions of its 2020 trade deal with the U.S. In a voice vote, the upper chamber backed a proposal from Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., attaching it to the massive bill aimed at improving U.S. technological and economic competition with China. The amendment calls on the White House to more vigorously enforce the intellectual property components of the so-called Phase One deal and to update lawmakers on Beijing's progress. The Phase One deal, struck by former President Donald Trump, ended...

