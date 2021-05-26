FERC Defends Okla. Dam License Decision To DC Circ.

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission defended its finding that an Oklahoma dam operator hasn't been violating its operating license for decades to the D.C. Circuit, saying it found no proof the dam is causing upstream flooding. FERC said in a brief Tuesday there's no proof that dam operations are causing flooding in a city roughly 70 miles upstream and urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold agency findings that the Grand River Dam Authority has complied with its existing license from the 1990s. The city of Miami, Oklahoma, asked the court in March to vacate the agency's decision, accusing FERC of ignoring evidence....

