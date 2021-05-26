Jury Sides With Alabama State In White Professor's Bias Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A federal jury found that Alabama State University's 2016 decision to not renew a white professor's contract — and to instead bring on three Black adjunct instructors to take over her course load — didn't add up to race discrimination. The jury decided Tuesday that the evidence didn't show that Amy Hinton's race was a motivating factor in ASU's choice not to extend her tenure-track position in the Health Information Management department. Hinton first filed her Title VII suit in 2018. She said in her complaint that she had been verbally abused and harassed because of her race while she served...

