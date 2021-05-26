4th Circ. Says Immigration Judges Must Develop Record

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday that immigration judges have a legal duty to fully develop the record in cases before them, adding in the precedential opinion that this mandate is particularly important for immigrants appearing in their court without an attorney. The Immigration and Nationality Act's mandate that immigration judges "administer oaths, receive evidence, interrogate, examine and cross-examine" noncitizens amounts to a statutory obligation to develop the record, the appeals panel said. "Today, we join the broad consensus among our sister circuits by holding that immigration judges have a legal duty to fully develop the record in the cases that come...

