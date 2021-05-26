Fla. Health Clinic On Hook For $500K Injury Settlement

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A medical clinic that settled a premises liability suit for $500,000 but was allowed to pay just $100,000 if it made timely monthly payments is now on the hook for the full amount, after a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that it breached the settlement agreement. A three-judge Second District Court of Appeal panel found that Caribe Health Center Inc. violated a settlement agreement by failing to abide by monthly payment deadlines in a suit accusing the medical clinic of causing Gloria Cooper's unspecified injuries. The parties entered into a settlement agreement in March 2018 stating that a $500,000 final judgment...

