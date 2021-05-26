PG&E To Pay Calif. Public Entities $43.36M In Fire Damages

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. agreed Wednesday to pay $43.36 million as part of two settlements to end claims brought by Sonoma County and other public entities against the utility they blame for damage from major fires in 2019 and 2020. The utility reached a $31 million settlement with Sonoma County and several other public entities over the 2019 Kincade Fire, which scorched 78,000 acres. A separate $12.36 million agreement was reached with Shasta and Tehama counties over the Zogg Fire, which burned roughly 56,000 acres last year. According to John Fiske, a Baron & Budd attorney who represents the public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS