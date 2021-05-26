NJ Justices Take On Bankruptcy Clause In Horizon Deal

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will examine the legitimacy of a settlement term under which money that a speech language pathologist owed to Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey would not be dischargeable if she filed for bankruptcy, according to an order made available Wednesday. The justices granted to a limited degree the petition for certification filed by Chryssoula Marinos-Arsenis and her business, Speech & Language Center LLC, in challenging an appeals court decision finding she must sign a settlement agreement with the bankruptcy clause. Horizon has alleged it paid Marinos-Arsenis and her business millions based on fraudulent claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS