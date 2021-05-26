Border Wall Funding Left Out Of Biden's Upcoming Budget

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday told Congress that the president's upcoming budget proposal would provide $52.2 billion for his agency, but none of it would be spent on the border wall. Testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Mayorkas said the budget, set to be released Friday, would include $1.2 billion for border infrastructure, excluding the wall, and $345 million for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to address massive backlogs in naturalization, work visa, and asylum applications. President Joe Biden halted border wall construction contracts at the end of April and froze money going...

