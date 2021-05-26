SEC Could Boost Oversight Of Private Markets, SPACs

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing whether to bolster the reporting and disclosure requirements of investment advisers involved in the private funds industry, Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday. Gensler cited the explosive growth of private funds, and the lack of a devoted self-regulatory organization to oversee investment advisers in the space, as reasons to potentially step up agency oversight. "Given the growth and changes in private funds, I've asked staff for recommendations for consideration of enhanced reporting and disclosure," Gensler said in prepared testimony before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Gensler hit on a number of areas he considers...

