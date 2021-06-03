What Attorneys Should Know About Fee Deferral

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- With current high-profile lawsuits like those involving product liability claims stemming from the use of Johnson & Johnson talc powder and 3M Co. earplugs, any dollar amounts plaintiffs are ultimately awarded in settlement will be widely publicized and discussed. And rightfully so — monetary verdicts or settlements are a major win for those affected by any defective products. Lawyers, however, will likely also have another dollar amount on their minds: attorney fees. It's common knowledge that for every corporate defendant brought to justice, the plaintiff trial lawyers who went up against them have earned themselves a payday in the form of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS