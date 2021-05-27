Fla. Man's 17-Year Sentence Wraps $80M Medicare Fraud Case

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Miami man was ordered to serve 17 and a half years in federal prison Thursday, the eighth and final defendant to be sentenced in a case over an $80 million Medicare fraud conspiracy run through Florida and Michigan. Alberto Orian Gonzalez-Delgado, 46, pled guilty on March 4 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud for his role in the scheme, which ran from about October 2016 through May 2019, according to court records. Further details of the judgment were not immediately available. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Gonzalez-Delgado and his co-conspirators, all of whom lived...

