Timberwolves Co-Owner Sues To Block $1.5B Sale To A-Rod

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams asked a federal judge on Wednesday to block the teams' $1.5 billion sale to Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore, arguing that the deal runs afoul of tag-along provisions in its own contract that let it sell its $300 million stake in the franchise if control changes hands. Orbit Sports says Glen Taylor, the billionaire controlling owner of the NBA and WNBA squads, cannot sell the teams to a company run by A-Rod and Lore unless Taylor first offers them Orbit's 17% stake or buys it himself, according to a provision in...

