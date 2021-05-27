Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Timberwolves Co-Owner Sues To Block $1.5B Sale To A-Rod

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams asked a federal judge on Wednesday to block the teams' $1.5 billion sale to Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore, arguing that the deal runs afoul of tag-along provisions in its own contract that let it sell its $300 million stake in the franchise if control changes hands.

Orbit Sports says Glen Taylor, the billionaire controlling owner of the NBA and WNBA squads, cannot sell the teams to a company run by A-Rod and Lore unless Taylor first offers them Orbit's 17% stake or buys it himself, according to a provision in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!