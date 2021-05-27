Pensions Gender Gap 'Reaches 57% In Part Of UK'

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- The chief executive of a pensions provider called on Thursday for employers to tackle the pay gap between male and female workers, as it emerged that the differences in retirement savings could be as high as 57% in one part of the country. PensionBee, an online provider of retirement plans, said it had found a pensions gender gap in every region in the country, based on its analysis of the data of more than 65,000 British consumers. The survey shows that the largest gap, 57%, was in Northern Ireland, where average retirement savings for men stood at £17,883 ($25,298) compared with...

