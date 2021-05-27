UK Train Geo-Tech Maker Fights Infringement Ruling

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 8:37 PM BST) -- A British maker of industrial fabrics used to stabilize terrain urged an appellate court on Thursday to toss a decision holding that a rival's patent for a train trackbed liner is valid and that it had infringed the competitor's invention. A lawyer for Fiberweb Geosynthetics Limited, which makes the product at issue, Hydrotex 2.0., maintained that the invention by Geofabrics Limited for a synthetic liner to prevent ground erosion was not novel in light of a 1999 patent known as "Jay" for a similar geosynthetic. The purpose of both products is to reduce ground erosion caused when the load of a...

