Appeals Court Clears Way For Firing Of Boston's Top Cop

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A judge on Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court cleared the way Thursday for Boston's mayor to fire the city's police commissioner over decades-old domestic violence allegations, rejecting his argument that he is first entitled to a hearing where he could put witnesses under oath and clear his name. Justice Vickie Henry denied Dennis White's appeal a day after it was filed, saying that there is nothing to back up his claim that he is entitled to an evidentiary hearing before acting Mayor Kim Janey shows him the door. She also agreed with Suffolk Superior Court Justice Heidi Brieger that the decision of...

