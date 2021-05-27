3 Firms Represent £673M Equiniti Take-Private Deal

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC said Thursday it's agreed to take private financial services provider Equiniti Group PLC in a £673 million (about $955 million) deal guided by Wachtell, Macfarlanes and Linklaters. EQ, which focuses on payments, investments, financial technology and more, agreed to be bought by Siris at roughly $2.55 per share, which would represent a 56% increase over the company's closing share price on Feb. 8, according to a statement. "I believe that the proposal from Siris can deliver clear benefits to the wider stakeholder group, and provide support for EQ's future development through continuing investment in the people,...

