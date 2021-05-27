Justices Stay Okla. Ruling In Tribal Reservation Murder Case

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a stay of an Oklahoma state court decision overturning the conviction of a non-Indian man for slayings on the Chickasaw Nation reservation, as the state seeks to have the high court address jurisdictional and procedural issues in the wake of last year's landmark McGirt decision. Oklahoma asked the high court in late April to stay an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision throwing out Shaun Michael Bosse's state court murder conviction, which led to Bosse being sentenced to death. The appellate court, known as the OCCA, said that based on the Supreme Court's decision in...

