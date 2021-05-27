11th Circ. Won't Upend ADA Loss For Depressed Art Teacher

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Georgia school district rightly fired a teacher whose threats of violence worried school officials despite the fact that she suffered from depression, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, saying employers don't have to tolerate dangerous behavior even if it stems from a person's disability. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment award in favor of Fayette County School District over claims by former middle school art teacher Jerri Todd that she was fired in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other statutes. While the Eleventh Circuit acknowledged that millions of Americans suffer from mental health ailments and that...

