Microsoft, Other Cos. To Aid VP Harris With Migration Plan

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- In an effort to keep migrants from heading to the southern border, the Biden administration announced a new plan on Thursday that will rely heavily on private sector agreements with Microsoft, Chobani and other large organizations to boost economic growth in Central America. A White House official said Vice President Kamala Harris will announce agreements with 12 businesses, nonprofits, and a university to address "the root causes of migration by promoting economic opportunity," in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. A senior White House official said Harris has partnered with Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, the Harvard...

