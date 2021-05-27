Maynard Cooper Expands In NY With Cybersecurity Atty

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC continued its expansion in New York, adding an ex-Dorsey & Whitney LLP attorney to its cybersecurity and privacy practice as an associate, the firm announced. Elizabeth Snyder joined Maynard Cooper last month after having spent the past two years with Dorsey & Whitney. Snyder told Law360 on Thursday she chose to join the firm because of its ambition and desire to grow its cybersecurity practice, citing conversations with cybersecurity chair J.T. Malatesta and other group members. "What really attracted me to Maynard was the growth potential within the group," she said. "There was really an emphasis...

