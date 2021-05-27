Bayer May End Glyphosate Retail US Sales

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The day after a California federal judge rejected Bayer AG's $2 billion deal to cover future claims that Roundup causes cancer, the company on Thursday said it was considering taking the weedkiller's active ingredient off the U.S. residential market. Bayer said talks about taking the ingredient glyphosate off the retail market won't extend to ceasing its agricultural sales, since most Roundup users said they used the herbicide made by the company's Monsanto unit on their lawns at home. The company emphasized that it still believed glyphosate is safe, citing a recent brief filed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS