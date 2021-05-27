Mall REIT Hammerson Issues $853M Worth Of Bonds

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Hammerson has finalized a new issuance of €700 million ($853.4 million) worth of bonds, according to an announcement from the U.K. mall-focused real estate investment trust Thursday. The REIT said the bonds are "sustainably linked" and said this is the company's first such bond issuance. The bonds are for six years at a 1.75% interest rate. The firm did not provide additional details about investors in the latest bond issuance, nor did it provide additional information on the sustainability aspect of the bonds. Hammerson said it would use proceeds to pay down preexisting debt. "Together with our recent announcement of the...

