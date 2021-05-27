Latham-Led Health Apparel Co. Leads 3 IPOs Totaling $964M

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Health apparel maker Figs Inc. went public Thursday after raising $580 million in an upsized initial public offering, steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Cooley LLP, the largest of three IPOs that netted $964 million combined. Santa Monica, California-based Figs offered 26.4 million shares at $22 each, above its stated range of $16 to $19. Figs offered 3.9 million more shares than originally intended. Genetic sequencing company Singular Genomics Systems Inc., advised by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, raised $224 million, while pediatric cancer-focused biotechnology firm Day One Therapeutics Inc., advised by Fenwick & West...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS