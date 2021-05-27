Investor Says Cred Ch. 11 Can't Block Third-Party Damage Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- An investment company allegedly swindled out of millions by third parties with ties to cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. has accused its bankruptcy estate's liquidating trustee of using bully tactics in an effort to block a New York lawsuit. Attorneys for UpgradeYa Investments LLC said in an objection to an emergency blocking motion filed by Cred that the debtor's plan, confirmed in March, included a "clarification" declaring that there was no injunction against private, direct creditor lawsuits against "any person or entity" other than the debtors. In the objection, UpgradeYa said Cred's attempt to fast track an emergency injunction "are the estates'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS