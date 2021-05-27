Accused 'Copyright Troll' Liebowitz Ducks Philly Blog's Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Accused "copyright troll" attorney Richard Liebowitz has escaped a Philadelphia blog's counter-suit accusing him of abusing the litigation process, after a Pennsylvania state court judge sustained his preliminary objections. Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Lori A. Dumas sustained objections from Liebowitz and his partner, James Freeman, who had argued that a federal court's dismissal of their copyright suit for lack of standing wasn't the kind of final decision in Hidden City Philadelphia's favor necessary to sustain the architecture blog's state-court claim that the copyright suit was completely frivolous. "The underlying copyright action was dismissed without prejudice due to lack of...

