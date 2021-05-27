Former DNC Chair Tom Perez Joins Venable In DC

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Tom Perez, the onetime U.S. secretary of labor and former chair of the Democratic National Committee, has joined Venable LLP as a partner based in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Thursday. Perez served as chair of the DNC from 2017 to 2020 and was succeeded by Jaime Harrison in January. At Venable, he will advise clients on legal, legislative and regulatory matters, according to his firm profile. Before chairing the DNC, Perez served as labor secretary under former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017. He served as assistant attorney general for civil rights during Obama's first term, from 2009 to...

