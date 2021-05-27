7th Circ. Upholds Allstate's Win In Agent's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a race bias suit from a Black former Allstate Insurance Co. worker who said he got fired for telling a white supervisor not to attend a meeting of Black Allstate agents. A three-judge panel backed a lower court's decision to grant Allstate a win in ex-sales agent Joseph Ziegler's suit, which claimed he was fired for excluding a white manager from an Allstate African American Agent Alliance meeting. While Ziegler sought to unravel the summary judgment ruling, the panel emphasized that he was required to point out a "manifest error of fact or law"...

