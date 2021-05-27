Wormuth Confirmed As Army Secretary In Historic First

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Christine Wormuth as Army secretary, making her the first woman in history to serve in the Army's top civilian role. Senators confirmed Wormuth, previously a senior fellow at policy think tank Rand Corp., by unanimous consent after an initial confirmation of her nomination Wednesday evening was withdrawn later in the night amid an unspecified procedural issue. Wormuth, who has spent much of her career serving in civilian roles at the U.S. Department of Defense, said in a tweet Wednesday before the first confirmation vote was rescinded that she was "so honored to be confirmed as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS