Castex Ch. 11 Plan Close To Final But More Talks Needed

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt offshore oil and gas production company Castex Energy told a Texas judge Thursday it has reached agreement with stakeholders on the framework of a Chapter 11 plan, but additional discussions are needed before presenting it for confirmation. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Matthew S. Okin of Okin Adams LLP said in the 90 days since it filed its Chapter 11 petition, Castex has been able to bring together the major constituencies in the case to prepare a term sheet to form the basis for a plan. "I think with the basic bones of the deal we have, it's pretty...

