Oracle Fights To Overturn Hewlett-Packard's $3B Trial Win

Law360, San Francisco (May 27, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. urged a California appellate panel Thursday to nix a jury verdict ordering it to pay Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. $3 billion for violating a contract pledging to support software for the computer maker's once-promising Itanium server, slamming the trial judge's "erroneous interpretation" of the agreement and a "flawed" damages model. HPE, meanwhile, urged the judges to leave the verdict intact and to force Oracle to pay up, with interest. The two Silicon Valley behemoths had done business together for decades before Hewlett-Packard Co. — as the company was then called — sued Oracle for breach of contract in 2011,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS