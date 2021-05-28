NY Appeals Court Revives Fund Manager's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court revived a retaliation claim from a former hedge fund manager who said an executive harassed her, saying a trial court shouldn't have overlooked an internal complaint that she lodged just before her firing. A three-member panel on Thursday reversed part of a June 2020 mixed summary judgment ruling from a Manhattan trial court, allowing Sara Tirschwell to sustain her claims of retaliation and breach of implied covenant of good faith against TCW Group Inc. and its CEO, David Lippman. The ruling also upheld the lower court's decision to allow Tirschwell to pursue discrimination claims against...

