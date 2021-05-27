Ex-Airbus Unit Exec, Contractor Deny Saudi Graft Charges

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 8:09 PM BST) -- A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and the finance chief of two of its subcontractors pled not guilty in a London court on Thursday to corruption charges related to a military contract with Saudi Arabia, the Serious Fraud Office has confirmed. Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of former Airbus unit GPT Special Project Management, and John Mason, the former financial officer and part owner of GPT's overseas contractors Simec and Duranton, were arraigned in Southwark Crown Court. The SFO charged Cook and Mason in July with a single count of corruption between January 2007 and December 2012 in relation to...

