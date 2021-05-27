Ascent Resources Taps Enyo Law For $122M Slovenia Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Ascent Resources PLC said Thursday it has enlisted London specialist arbitration and litigation firm Enyo Law LLP to represent it as the British oil and gas company pursues a €100 million (about $122 million) arbitration proceeding against Slovenia over a fracking dispute. The deal inked between Enyo Law and the company is a contingency fee agreement that stipulates the law firm will get paid only if damages are awarded or if a binding settlement is reached in Ascent's dispute with Slovenia's government under the U.K.-Slovenia bilateral investment treaty and the Energy Charter Treaty, Ascent said. "This non-equity dilutive, non-recourse and full funding proposal...

