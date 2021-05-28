Fire Dept. Paramedics Ask 8th Circ. To Redo OT Math Ruling

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The full Eighth Circuit should reconsider a panel ruling that Kansas City, Missouri, properly calculated overtime for emergency medical technicians and paramedics in its fire department, the workers urged in a filing, saying the translation of a monthly salary into an hourly rate violated federal labor law. In an en banc rehearing petition Thursday, the Kansas City Fire Department paramedics said the panel had departed from U.S. Department of Labor regulations for Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements by blessing the use of a collective bargaining agreement's mathematical formula for the translation. "This would render the Department of Labor's regulations governing...

