11th Circ. Rejects Berkshire Bid To Ax $4M Insurance Award

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday agreed with a Florida federal court that a Sunshine State woman's life insurance policy was illegally procured, though the appellate court otherwise stayed Berkshire Hathaway's appeal of the ruling that it owes $4 million until the Delaware Supreme Court answers several questions. Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Co. of Nebraska and co-defendant Wells Fargo Bank NA, which served as a financial intermediary when the insurer acquired the policy as part of a portfolio of 125 policies, had looked to overturn a summary judgment ruling that they must pay $4 million to the estate of the original policyholder, Phyllis M. Malkin, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS