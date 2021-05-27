Would-Be Pot Retailer Sued Calif. City Too Late, Judge Says

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed with prejudice a suit brought by a would-be cannabis retailer alleging that the city of Riverbank dragged its heels in awarding it a permit, ruling the claims were brought too late. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd granted a motion to dismiss brought by the City Council of Riverbank and the city of Riverbank, finding that a lawsuit filed by Elevations Plus LLC challenging the city's decision not to issue it a retail permit was not filed within a 90-day statute of limitations. Any due process claims in the complaint derive from the city...

