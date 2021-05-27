Trade Group Can't Block Colorado's Equal Pay Law

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A recruiters' trade association can't stop Colorado from enforcing parts of an equal pay law, because the group hasn't sufficiently shown that the law is unconstitutional or interferes in interstate commerce, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In an order, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez denied the Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters' bid for a preliminary injunction to block part of Colorado's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, saying the group hadn't sufficiently shown the law's burden on interstate commerce outweighed its local benefits. "Plaintiff has failed to put forward the necessary evidence regarding the relative magnitude of the local benefits,...

