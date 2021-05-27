Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Publix, EEOC Agree To End Bias Suit Over Dreadlocks

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Publix and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission staved off a trial slated for June with a deal to resolve the agency's suit claiming the grocery chain told a Rastafarian applicant he'd have to chop his dreadlocks to work at a Nashville store.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson canceled the trial in a Thursday order, citing the parties' joint announcement Wednesday that they had reached an agreement but were still hammering out the details of a proposed consent decree. The trial was set to begin June 22, according to Judge Richardson's order.

"The parties have reached an agreement in principle to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!