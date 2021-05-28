Ga. City Tells 11th Circ. Trans Bias Suit Correctly Dismissed

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia city asked the Eleventh Circuit to back a lower court's dismissal of a discrimination suit brought by its former fire chief, who claimed she was fired because of anti-transgender bias, saying she didn't follow proper procedure before filing the case. The city of Byron said in a brief Thursday that former fire chief Rachel Mosby never properly submitted a verified grievance claiming discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after being fired, dooming her lawsuit. "The appellant has never offered any excuse as to why an unverified charge was submitted to the EEOC in the first place," the city...

