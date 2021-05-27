Defunct Hedge Fund Accused Of Mishandling $1B In Assets

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Defunct Chicago investment adviser LJM Partners Ltd. was hit Thursday with enforcement actions from federal commodities and securities regulators alleging the enterprise mismanaged $1 billion in assets by misleading investors about its short options trading strategy and risk management practices. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in Illinois federal court that LJM, owner Anthony Caine and former co-portfolio manager Anish Parvataneni unlawfully misled investors for two years about the risk management protocols and "worst case" losses investors could expect from the options trading strategy they employed in LJM's preservation and growth investment fund as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS