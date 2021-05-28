6th Circ. Sends Flame-Resistant Fabric Suit Back To Trial

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has sent a suit by Carhartt Inc. alleging flame-resistant fabrics it bought from supplier Innovative Textiles Inc. were defective back to trial court, saying the question of whether Carhartt should have noticed the defect sooner is one for the jury. The three-judge panel on Thursday reversed a summary judgment in which the trial court found that Carhartt did not notify Innovative Textiles about the alleged defect within a reasonable time, saying reasonable minds could conclude that the defect was not easily discoverable. According to Carhartt's complaint, it purchased fabric for its line of flame-resistant garments, only to find...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS