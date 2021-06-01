The Top In-House Hires Of May

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during the last full month of spring included high-profile appointments at General Motors, Deutsche Bank and Hershey. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Craig Glidden General Motors LLC tapped executive vice president and general counsel Craig Glidden to take on an additional role as executive vice president for global public policy. The automaker said Glidden, who has worked as GM's general counsel since 2015 and led a transformation of the company's global legal operations, will oversee the appointment of a new senior executive in charge of global public policy who...

