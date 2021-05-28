Vegas Paper Can't Yet Appeal Order In Adelson Antitrust Case

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal court will not let the Las Vegas Review-Journal immediately appeal its bid to toss antitrust claims alleging the daily newspaper formerly owned by deceased billionaire Sheldon Adelson is trying to drive its rival, the Las Vegas Sun, out of business. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro issued an order Thursday denying a motion from the Review-Journal seeking permission to immediately appeal the court's November ruling that largely rejected its dismissal bid. The appeal motion questioned the court's findings that the Sun properly defined the market at issue and that the Sun had alleged an injury in that market. But Judge Navarro said...

