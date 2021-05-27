Robinhood Can't Halt Mass. Securities Regulator's New Rule

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state judge on Thursday denied Robinhood 's bid to prevent Massachusetts securities regulators from moving forward with an administrative proceeding aimed at barring the trading platform from operating in the state. Suffolk Superior Court Justice Kenneth Salinger said in his eight-page order that Robinhood can challenge the state's new fiduciary duty rule, but noted that it would be "inappropriate" to grant the trading platform's request for an injunction against the rule. "Since the public interest weighs against enjoining the entire administrative proceeding, and Robinhood will suffer no irreparable [harm] if the court declines to enjoin the proceeding solely with...

