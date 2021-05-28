Pensions Portal Completion Date Set For 2025

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 12:10 PM BST) -- Britain's long-awaited online pension portal will not be completed until 2025, according to a report from the body responsible for the project, a staggered deadline that experts say is still ambitious. The Pension Dashboard Programme said that the first schemes would start loading their members' data into the online portal by 2023. But the body warned that the project — which has been hit by delays — would probably take two years from then to complete the project. "This proposed approach is ambitious — potentially delivering 99% coverage of pensions in scope for dashboards within two years from the first staging date," the...

