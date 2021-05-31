Gov't Expects £1.2B Savings As 'Whiplash' Reform Rolled Out

Law360, London (May 31, 2021, 1:02 AM BST) -- A sweeping set of reforms to the personal injury sector came into force on Monday, a milestone that the government hopes will cut by £1.2 billion ($1.7 billion) the cost of motor insurance for millions of Britons. The Civil Liability Act, which the government hopes will reduce the "unacceptably high" level of claims for so-called whiplash injury in car crashes, has finally been implemented. It is almost three years since the act was passed by Parliament. The reforms were introduced to spare insurance companies from fighting costly legal battles. The government hopes this will enable insurers to pass on to policyholders an average...

