Law360's Pro Say: Amazon Joins The Big Tech Antitrust Party

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Amazon was hit with an antitrust lawsuit from Washington, D.C.'s attorney general this week, accusing the tech giant of crushing competition and driving up prices. This Week Ep. 202: Amazon Joins The Big Tech Antitrust Party Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, the hosts break down the new lawsuit and how it compares to recent similar cases against Google and Facebook. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments....

